Nigeria Rescues 3 Foreigners, Including Indian, Kidnapped By Pirates

Along with kidnapping three foreigners on vessel, 4 naval officers had been killed (Representational)

Nigeria:

Three overseas sailors kidnapped by pirates within the oil-rich south of Nigeria final week have been rescued, the Nigerian Navy mentioned Wednesday.

The three – two Russians and one Indian had been saved in an operation late Tuesday by a navy group within the southwestern coastal state of Ondo, spokesperson Suleman Dahun advised AFP.

“The rescue happened yesterday around 11pm,” he mentioned, including that one of many hijackers had been arrested.

Individually, safety sources mentioned a number of pirates had been killed and operations had been underway to grab the others.

Final Thursday, pirates raided an oil dredger, the MV Ambika, within the unstable waters of the Niger Delta.

Along with kidnapping three foreigners on the vessel, they killed 4 naval personnel.

The waters off Nigeria have change into among the many most harmful on this planet for piracy.

Within the first 9 months of 2019, the Gulf of Guinea accounted for 82 per cent of crew kidnappings world wide, in keeping with the Worldwide Maritime Bureau (IMB), which displays crimes at sea.

A lot of the issue is rooted within the Niger Delta the place the huge oil wealth of Africa’s largest economic system has didn’t trickle right down to native folks and widespread poverty has stirred unrest.

Pirates emerge from the delta’s creeks and swamps in speedboats to raid passing ships, kidnap crews and spirit them again to Nigeria’s shores. Kidnapping nonetheless frequent regardless of elevated naval patrols to deal with piracy alongside the nation’s troubled waterways.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)