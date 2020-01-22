Night of the (falling) iguanas: An odd forecast for South Florida

If you happen to’re in South Florida, you would possibly wish to regulate the sky as you stroll round exterior: It may begin raining iguanas.

The Nationwide Climate Service in Miami issued a warning for the area on Twitter on Tuesday, in addition to a wind chill advisory for all of South Florida from Tuesday evening by Wednesday morning.

“Don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s,” it cautioned. “Brrrr!”

However watching lizards seemingly fall out of the sky is nothing new for Floridians, lots of whom are used to seeing the reptiles drop from bushes when the temperature dips.

Iguanas climb bushes at evening to roost, Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, instructed The New York Instances in 2018. However when there are low temperatures, “they literally shut down, and they can no longer hold on to the trees.”

“Which is why you get this phenomenon in South Florida that it’s raining iguanas,” he mentioned.

Iguanas, which might develop to be greater than 5 toes lengthy, are usually not native to South Florida and are vulnerable to the chilly. Low temperatures can stun the lizards with out essentially killing them, however they are often reanimated by hotter climate.

“Even if they look dead as a doornail — they’re gray and stiff — as soon as it starts to heat up and they get hit by the sun rays, it’s this rejuvenation,” Magill mentioned. “The ones that survive that cold streak are basically passing on that gene.”