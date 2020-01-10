Night security guard claims to have spotted a UFO

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

An evening safety guard has claimed to have noticed a UFO after capturing footage of an odd inexperienced gentle rising into the sky.

Douglas Benefield, 48, was working as an evening watchman on a building website in California when he noticed the bizarre prevalence on the constructing’s CCTV digital camera.

The footage reveals a vivid, unspecified object slowly rise into the evening sky earlier than momentarily pausing mid air after which dashing away into the darkish.

He mentioned: ‘I used to be sitting there and every thing simply felt bizarre swiftly, I am unable to actually clarify.

Benefield (pictured), from Palm Springs, California, filmed the clip whereas working in Cathedral Metropolis on July 23, 2018

‘Then out the nook of my eye I noticed one thing on the monitor, so I performed it again and I could not consider my eyes. I stored watching it again and again.’

Benefield, from Palm Springs, California, filmed the clip whereas working in close by Cathedral Metropolis on July 23, 2018.

He instantly texted it to his eldest son Skyler, who replied: ‘WTF IS THAT?’

Benefield says his life was so busy on the time that he did not assume to indicate the footage to anybody else.

However he just lately discovered the video once more and determined it was one thing that wanted to be shared with the general public.

‘I can’t clarify what’s going on in that video however it’s extraordinarily unusual. I’ve watched it so many instances and it nonetheless provides me chills,’ he mentioned.

It’s doable the lights are the reflection of a automotive’s headlights, visitors lights or lights from a constructing within the distance.