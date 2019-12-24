December 24, 2019 | 12:30pm | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 12:30pm

He’s no sell-out — however his footwear are.

Nike’s new sneaker collaboration with NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick offered out on Tuesday, simply someday after its launch.

The “Nike Air Force 1 ’07 x Colin Kaepernick” was unavailable in each grownup and kids’s sizes as of Tuesday morning, the footwear titan’s web site exhibits.

The fashionable kicks — $110 for males, $75 for youths — function a “luxe black leather upper [which] is accented by a reflective Swoosh design and other high-touch accents in white and black,” as described by Nike.

“It also incorporates a series of graphics including a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab, his personal logo on the tongue, a patterned insole and a number seven hangtag,” Nike mentioned.

The digit refers to Kaepernick’s jersey quantity throughout his enjoying days with the San Francisco 49ers.

The slinger, 32, led the Niners to a Tremendous Bowl look in 2013 — a heartbreaking Three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens — however has not performed in an NFL sport because the 2016 season, when he started kneeling throughout the pre-game nationwide anthem to protest police brutality in opposition to African People.

The gesture, additionally picked up by social justice-minded gamers throughout the league, proved broadly divisive, with President Trump slamming any athlete who took half as a “son of a bitch.”

Kaepernick — who has accused NFL house owners of colluding to blackball him due to his stand — held an open exercise simply final month, however is but to be signed.

“As a football star with the ability to articulate a powerful message, Kaepernick is one of this generation’s most prominent crossover cultural influencers,” in response to Nike’s description of his new shoe design.

Kaepernick — who efficiently lobbied Nike to tug a controversial Fourth of July shoe from its cabinets earlier this yr — beforehand teamed up with the model on a broadly lauded advert marketing campaign by which he urged, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”