Nikhat Zareen Advances To Final Of Boxing Trials For Olympic Qualifiers

Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Friday superior to the 51kg class finals of the ladies’s boxing trials for subsequent yr’s Olympic Qualifiers after defeating Jyoti Gulia in New Delhi. Zareen, a gold-medallist from the distinguished Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, defeated Gulia, additionally a youth world gold-medallist and the reigning nationwide champion, in a unanimous verdict within the opening bout of the two-day competitors, which can finish on Saturday.

Zareen had kicked up a storm a couple of weeks in the past by demanding a trial towards iconic six-time world champion MC Mary Kom after the Boxing Federation of India’s flip-flop on the choice coverage for the Olympic Qualifiers.

In different bouts, world youth gold-medallist Sakshi defeated Asian silver-winner Manisha Maun within the 57kg class, whereas former nationwide champion Simranjit Kaur defeated Pavitra within the 60kg opener.

Each the outcomes had been unanimous verdicts. The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China in February subsequent yr.

All 5 classes in girls’s boxing are being determined by trials as none within the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg divisions managed to make the finals of the world championships.