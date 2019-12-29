Nikhat Zareen Says She Never Expected Mary Kom To “Get So Angry”

Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom exhibited feelings that had been polar reverse of one another within the aftermath of the much-awaited bout between the 2 on Saturday on the girls’s trials for the Olympic qualifiers in New Delhi. Mary was clearly charged up, yanking her hand away from Nikhat when the latter initiated a hug instantly after the bout and later lashed out on the 23-year-old and the media in her interplay with the reporters. Nikhat, then again, was composed, applauding her opponent whereas the referee lifted Mary’s hand and later tried to pacify her supporters, together with her father, who had been incensed by the results of the bout.

It was clear that Mary had taken every part that Nikhat had achieved over the previous few months personally. She mentioned on Saturday that she didn’t really feel like reciprocating Nikhat when the latter got here to shake arms and hug her after the bout as a result of Mary felt that the youthful pugilist had proven her no respect.

Nikhat, nonetheless, maintains that her struggle was not in opposition to Mary however in opposition to a system that was not giving her a good likelihood to show herself in her weight class and go for the large competitions.

“Even I never imagined that all this will happen,” Nikhat informed IANS on Sunday.

“It was very new for me. I never expected that she will get so angry on me for going on Twitter and writing a letter to the sports minister. If she is taking all that personally that’s her choice, I can’t comment on that. I was fighting for a fair trial. I was fighting against the system, not Mary Kom or the federation. I was saying that there should be a proper trial before every competition. That’s it.”

There have been murmurs that the trials earlier than the 2019 girls’s World Championships, which is the place the saga between the 2 boxers had began, didn’t occur at Mary’s behest. She has voiced her disdain at having to offer trials within the months since. On Saturday, Mary mentioned that Excessive Efficiency Administrators Santiago Nieva and Raffaele Bergamasco had mentioned that choice can be achieved on the idea of performances in worldwide competitions and he or she had requested for an exemption on that foundation.

Nikhat nonetheless feels that Mary needs to be able to go for trials in order to offer the youthful boxers an opportunity to get a measure of themselves, if not the rest.

“She is a legend so she shouldn’t have anything to fear. We are all juniors in front of her. She should always be ready for the trials and be a good example for the youth. Now she has defeated me and gone for the Olympic qualifier and everyone is happy which would not have been the case if she had gone directly without giving anyone else a chance to even assess themselves against her. Hume bhi pata chale hum kitne paani me hai (We should also know where we stand). We should know where we are lacking and for that I stood up and raised my voice. There should be a trial before every competition. I lost the bout but I won hearts on that day and I am happy,” she mentioned.

Nikhat’s struggle for a good trial began with the occasions earlier than the ladies’s World Championships that befell in Russia in October.

She had travelled from Hyderabad to New Delhi for the 51kg trials for the competitors, solely to study that it had been known as off and Mary had been chosen in that weight class.

It was then determined that those that win gold and silver on the worlds would get an computerized place within the Indian contingent that may journey to China for the Olympic qualifiers.

Mary received bronze however then BFI president Ajay Singh stirred the pot by indicating that she could also be allowed to go for the qualifiers anyway.

All this had led to Nikhat being concerned that if a trial does occur, the bout won’t be a good one.

The 23-year-old was left feeling the identical on Saturday after 9 out of 10 judges current on the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complicated had given Mary the bout however Nikhat is way from disheartened by the entire affair.

“This is not the end for me. Future bohot pada hai. Ye gaya koi baat nai, aane wala bohot hai competitions. I can’t lose my hope after this,” she mentioned.

This sense of perspective didn’t appear to be on high of the minds of these supporting her on the Indira Gandhi Stadium complicated on Saturday.

The announcement of the choice was greeted with lifted chairs and offended responses from those that had been vociferously cheering for Nikhat all through the bout.

Their anger was directed in the direction of anybody who was not explicitly on Nikhat’s facet, which included members of Mary’s camp, the judges and BFI officers. Ultimately, Nikhat herself was amongst those that had been making an attempt to settle down the camp.

She tried to elucidate the prevailing confusion on the time. “See, even I was sad that I lost. I hid my disappointment and was trying to get others to calm down. Even I was confused, whether I should handle myself or try to control them,” she mentioned.

“I know my father and people from my association were shouting. People told me, ‘Nikhat go and ask them to calm down otherwise it will be a big problem’ and so I went. I tried to calm them down, tried to make them understand that them doing this is not looking good. I know a lot of supporters had come for Mary also and I did not want any tamasha happening.”

The Telangana Boxing Affiliation members had mentioned that they may lodge an official protest in opposition to the consequence with the Worldwide Boxing Affiliation (AIBA) however Nikhat insists that the trials are actually a closed chapter for her.

Particularly contemplating that there’s a risk of her getting one other shot at it with the BFI president saying on Saturday that one other trials may very well be carried out forward of the World qualifiers which shall be held in Might for all these weight lessons which couldn’t produced a qualification in China.

“If one does not qualify and then there are trials after that, I don’t know who the federation will select for that. In this time maybe a new boxer comes up in the camp. So there are a lot of competitions till March and I will have to prove that I deserve the place. After Mary Kom I am seen as the main contender right now and I want to keep it that way,” she mentioned.