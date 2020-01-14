Nikki Bella Addresses Triple H’s Off-Color Joke About Paige

Paige didn’t respect a joke that Triple H made about her having youngsters she won’t learn about. He made this joke offhandedly whereas discussing her potential in-ring return.

Renee Younger replied again to Paige’s tweet straight. Nikki Bella determined to take a unique method.

As an alternative of tweeting straight at Paige or Triple H, Nikki Bella despatched out a tweet saying that change in an organization wants to begin on the high.

We are going to by no means see the true change in equality if we simply see them as storylines. Change in an organization begins from the highest. Our leaders assist set the instance. For us ladies we want all the assistance we will get. Assist with respect from our co staff and followers. We’re all one. One love.

Respect is essential and leaders ought to set an instance for others to comply with. Hopefully, they may get the message. It’s additionally very doubtless that Triple H will run a joke via his head first subsequent time earlier than letting it go with no filter.