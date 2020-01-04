Nikki Bella Engaged Again — Nearly 2 Years After Broken Engagement With John Cena

Whole congrats to Nikki Bella!

The previous WWE Divas champ and present star of E!‘s Whole Bellas has discovered love once more, and she or he’s able to make it authorized.

Nikki and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev introduced Friday on Instagram that they had determined to take the subsequent step — and had gotten engaged!

Associated: Michelle Williams Is Pregnant And Engaged Once more

The truth is, skilled dancer Artem popped the query all the way in which again in November, however the two had been conserving the information beneath wraps for a pair months. As Nikki defined in her publish:

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Awww!

Artem shared the identical pics, writing:

“You’re the smartest thing that has ever occurred to me . So excited for what’s to come back I like you extra then something and thanks for saying Sure”

The 2 have been courting a couple of yr — the truth is, the information broke they had been collectively precisely one yr in the past in the present day, on January three, 2019. Possibly that explains their need to drop the engagement information on this particular date?

That was information got here almost eight months after Nikki’s cut up from John Cena.

” width=”580″> John Cena and Nikki Bella in 2017. / (c) Apega/WENN

Nikki and John had been THE professional wrestling energy couple for a very long time, having been collectively for eight complete years. Additionally they went as far as getting engaged; the truth is, their April 2018 breakup was simply weeks earlier than they had been set to wed.

It was after that breakup Nikki started hanging out extra with Artem, with whom she had develop into pals throughout her look on Dancing With The Stars in 2017.

Artem informed Nikki on The Bellas Podcast in September, simply two months earlier than proposing, that he undoubtedly wished children together with her:

“I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have. They have two of us. It’s me and my brother. If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother.”

Followers will word this was typically a sore level between Nikki and John, as for years he stated he didn’t wish to have kids.

BTW, John has additionally moved on. He’s courting a Canadian electrical engineer named Shay Shariatzadeh.

” width=”580″> John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh on the premiere of Enjoying With Fireplace. / (c) WENN/Instar

The wrestling star stated he was “extremely happy” with how issues had been entering into a November interview on the At the moment present.

Appears like each exes are doing nice! So good to listen to for as soon as.

Once more, large congratulations to Nikki and Artem!

” width=”580″> Nikki and Artem wanting cherished up on the Teen Selection Awards in August 2019. / (c) Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

[Image via Nikki Bella/Instagram/Fayesvision/WENN.]