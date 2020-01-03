News TV SHOWS

Nikki Bella Engaged To Be Married

January 4, 2020
2020 began out with huge engagement information for Andrade and Charlotte Aptitude. Now there’s one other engagement to announce within the WWE Universe.

Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With The Stars associate Artem Chigvintsev are actually engaged to be married. Bella didn’t reveal a marriage date in her submit, however she did share the pleased information on Instagram.

Apparently, she stated sure in France in November. So, she stored this secret for a little bit of time.

Excited for 2020 and the following decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I stated sure in France in November! We have now been making an attempt to maintain it a secret however actually needed to share our pleasure for the New Yr!

The 2 appear very pleased collectively and hopefully, that may proceed as they enter married life. Congratulations to Nikki and Artem.



