Nikki Bella Sends Message To Fans After Engagement Announcement

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are getting married. A marriage date hasn’t been revealed simply but, however she mentioned sure in November. It is a joyful time and now Nikki is thanking followers.

Bella despatched out a message to followers to thank them for his or her love and assist throughout this joyful time. She appears actually enthusiastic about this subsequent part in her life as Artem is about to place one other ring on her finger.

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev as the 2 had been on Dancing With The Stars collectively. She was the star and he was the skilled dance. Then issues grew to become a lot extra as soon as Nikki and John Cena cut up.

You’ll be able to try the video from Nikki Bella beneath.