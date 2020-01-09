Nikola Jokic climbs up two spots in NBA all-star voting update

Nikola Jokic jumped up two spots on this week’s NBA all-star voting replace.

The Nuggets’ star heart climbed previous Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Cities into the No. 5 spot amongst Western Convention frontcourt gamers. He was the one Denver participant within the prime 10 of both place.

Lakers ahead LeBron James led all vote-getters with three,359,871 votes. Teammate Anthony Davis and Clippers ahead Kawhi Leonard rounded out the highest three amongst West frontcourt gamers. Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Rockets’ James Harden topped the West guards.

Within the east, the frontcourt leaders are Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Atlanta’s Trae Younger and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving led the East guards. Irving holds a slim 450-vote lead over Boston’s Kemba Walker for the No. 2 spot.

Former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony, now a member of the Path Blazers, is eighth amongst West frontcourt gamers.

Fan voting continues till Jan. 20. The starters might be decided by method considering votes from followers (50%), gamers (25%) and a media panel (25%). Starters and the 2 staff captains who will draft groups might be unveiled Jan. 23. The reserves, chosen by NBA head coaches, might be introduced on Jan. 30.