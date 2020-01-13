Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hang on for impressive win over Clippers

A lot for a Sunday hangover.

The Nuggets flushed their disappointing loss Saturday evening and bounced again with a formidable 114-104 victory on the Pepsi Middle towards the Los Angeles Clippers, one of many presumed title favorites heading into the season. Buoyed by Nikola Jokic’s monster recreation, Denver improved to 27-12.

On the second evening of a back-to-back set, it nonetheless counted as a notable victory though the Clippers had been with out star wing Paul George.

Jokic carried the Nuggets with 20 factors and 15 rebounds, however the 34 factors from Denver’s backcourt tandem had been a welcome addition. Jamal Murray completed with 19 factors, together with 10 free throws, whereas Gary Harris chipped in 15 after a robust first half.

Kawhi Leonard managed a game-high 30 factors however was slowed as soon as the Nuggets made Jerami Grant his main defender. Grant blocked Leonard photographs twice and disrupted him along with his pesky size. Grant additionally stayed within the recreation after a vicious fourth-quarter display from Clippers ahead Montrezl Harrell despatched him hurtling to the ground.

The Clippers closed the deficit to 6 factors on a number of events within the fourth quarter, however Denver’s protection didn’t yield. They held the Clippers to simply Eight-of-33 from Three-point vary, whereas changing 11-of-25 of their very own Three-pointers.

In contrast to in some prior video games this season, the Nuggets truly maintained their poise after that they had already constructed a double-digit lead. Their protection was sound within the third quarter, yielding simply 22 factors, whereas their offense discovered a balanced inside-out assault. Murray continued to tread a path to the free throw line, and super-sub Michael Porter Jr. energized the second unit with a number of rebounds and a transition bucket. The Nuggets, who had been up by as many as 20 factors, took an 89-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

Porter was significantly spectacular within the first half, when his off-ball chopping and his leap capturing proved a troublesome cowl for the Clippers. He had 9 of his factors within the second quarter and completed with 13 factors and 4 rebounds.

Following Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Cavs, Nuggets coach Michael Malone renewed the decision for his group to strategy every recreation with the fitting mentality, no matter their opponents’ document.

“Whether it’s the Clippers, whether it’s us, finding a way to bring a mind-set every night that you have to bring your best,” Malone mentioned. “And I go back to a couple years ago when we were just dying to be a playoff team. The number of games that we lost that came back to bite us. It’s not always Game 82, it’s games in the middle of January, December, whatever it might be. It’s a challenge (to stay focused) for everybody.”

Hardly ever will any coach admit that any particular person recreation is extra vital, however Clippers coach Doc Rivers did concede that it was vital to get a learn on Denver contemplating what would possibly lie forward this spring.

“This is a team that will be in the playoffs, most likely you’ll run into them at some point,” Rivers mentioned. “I think both teams want to win the game. Both teams will learn from the game, for sure.”

No matter inefficient offense took the court docket Saturday evening towards Cleveland wasn’t a difficulty throughout a sterling first half Sunday. Harris performed with a renewed confidence and set the tone because the Nuggets took a 66-52 lead into halftime.

He buried two of Denver’s seven Three-pointers, attacked in transition and completed a kiss-the-sky floater that had him mimicking the transfer on the way in which again up court docket.

Jokic and Murray performed to their potential as properly. Jokic almost secured a first-half double-double with 9 factors and 9 rebounds, and Murray hunted for his shot, ending with 11 first-half factors.

Although he was slowed a bit by Grant, Leonard carried the Clippers with 15 factors within the first half on an array of robust jumpers.