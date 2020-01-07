Nikola Jokic scores career-high 47 points as Nuggets take down Hawks

ATLANTA — The one method Will Barton was going to get pleasure from his birthday was with a win. He and Nuggets famous person Nikola Jokic did simply sufficient to grant him one.

Jokic dominated with a career-high 47 factors and Barton sliced his option to a season-high 28. Their one-two mixture propelled the Nuggets to a 123-115 win over Atlanta on Monday evening, regardless of a dramatic push from Hawks famous person Trae Younger.

Younger and rising backcourt star Kevin Huerter mixed for 51 factors, together with 10-of-13 from the Three-point line. As a crew, the Hawks linked on 18 Three-pointers. Younger’s deep Three-pointer with four:25 left lower the margin to 108-106.

However down the stretch, Jokic, Barton and Jamal Murray had been implausible, serving to the Nuggets enhance to 25-11 total. Jokic nonchalantly snatched a late offensive rebound and put it again for an additional basket — an exclamation mark on his historic evening. He added yet one more hook shot for good measure.

And regardless of a tough evening, Murray hit two clutch baskets late within the fourth and grabbed a giant defensive rebound to finish a Hawks possession. He completed with 16 factors and eight assists. Barton, on his 29th birthday, chipped in a team-high 9 rebounds and 5 assists as a part of his supporting function.

After roasting the Hawks within the first half, the Nuggets went to Jokic early and infrequently within the third quarter. He battered their defensive coverages, treading a path to the free throw line, and he knocked down his open appears when given house. He had 13 factors within the quarter alone and was subbed out with 40. His manufacturing helped construct a 91-86 Nuggets lead heading into the fourth, however the Hawks hung round with one other 30-point quarter.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone talked about each at shootaround and pregame how badly he needed his gamers interact on protection. Since Christmas, the Nuggets have the 29th-ranked protection within the league.

The urgency appears to have lastly landed with not less than one veteran.

“We’ve got to go out there and do it,” Barton stated Monday morning. “(Malone’s) said enough. Players got to do our job now. Coach ain’t out there guarding these guys. We are. We’re giving up too many points. We’re giving up too many good individual performances. We’ve got to get back to taking pride in our one-on-one defense, and then, if our one-on-one defense does break down, having the trust that our teammate’s going to be there.”

Younger, who diced the Nuggets for 42 factors of their first assembly this 12 months, offered a superb take a look at case.

“You have to give him the same type of attention,” Malone stated, when requested whether or not Younger warrants the identical preparation as MVP candidate James Harden. “He leads the NBA, I think he takes six or seven 3s from 26, 27 feet away from the basket. When our guys are coming down in transition tonight and we think we’ve got him and he pulls up and hits a 3, and they look at the bench and say, ‘I didn’t know he could shoot that far.’ That’s what drives you crazy. He can shoot that far.”

Denver’s personal famous person offered its personal set of issues for Atlanta.

Jokic was unstoppable within the first half, pouring in 27 factors on 14 photographs because the Nuggets bullied their option to a 64-56 lead over the Hawks. Jokic punished Atlanta’s skinny frontcourt along with his deft strikes down low after which uncovered their perimeter protection with 4 first-half Three-pointers.

The Hawks countered with 11 Three-pointers to maintain tempo. Younger had three of them, regardless of not less than 4 totally different Nuggets defenders taking turns choosing him up. They restricted him to only 13 factors over the primary two quarters, however he additionally collected seven assists after drawing nearly all of Denver’s consideration.