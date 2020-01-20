Nintendo files patent for Joy-Con stylus strap

It’s all the time fascinating to see what patents Nintendo file. Some get used within the consoles and equipment we’re having fun with right now – some by no means see the sunshine of day – however the newest was made public on 16th January which exhibits an intriguing variation of the Pleasure-Con wrist strap. In response to the patent, when this particular strap is connected, the HD rumble will react to sure objects on-screen and urgent the X button will end in a thicker line being drawn on the Change’s display. It’ll be fascinating to see if Nintendo releases this and what it may very well be used for, however within the meantime, take a look at the picture beneath for a more in-depth look.

Supply / Through