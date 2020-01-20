Nintendo files patent for Joy-Con stylus strap

It’s all the time attention-grabbing to see what patents Nintendo file. Some get used within the consoles and equipment we’re having fun with right this moment – some by no means see the sunshine of day – however the newest was made public on 16th January which reveals an intriguing variation of the Pleasure-Con wrist strap. Based on the patent, when this particular strap is hooked up, the HD rumble will react to sure objects on-screen and urgent the X button will lead to a thicker line being drawn on the Change’s display. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see if Nintendo releases this and what it might be used for, however within the meantime, take a look at the picture under for a better look.

