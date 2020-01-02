Nintendo has won an injunction against Team-Xecuter for selling & distributing modded Switch hardware & pirated games

Nintendo‘s war against copyright infringement, hacking and piracy continues, and the company has begun the new year with some good news. Nintendo has won an injunction against Team-Xecuter, a hacking group. Team-Xecuter released a Switch mod in early 2018 that enabled pirated games to be loaded into the console’s . The video games might be loaded onto console through the mod due to SD playing cards that comprise the video games, which Workforce-Xecuter bought. The injunction allegations didn’t embrace the modded NES Traditional Version that Workforce-Xecuter bought with over 800 video games.

Workforce-Xecuter’s Sergio Moreno has been prohibited from “modifying, selling, renting, or distributing unauthorized copies of Nintendo technology, software, or trademarked material”. Moreno should destroy current pirated software program and modding gadgets, and supply some written certification to Nintendo that “circumvention software or devices, including but not limited to SX Pro or Trinket M0 chips, and/or illegal copies of games were in his or his agents’ possession at the date of the stipulated judgment and injunction or, if they were, have been destroyed”. The court docket ordered the events concerned to dealt with their on prices and lawyer charges. No one, together with the defendants, have been fined. There have been initially 10 John or Jane Does identify within the swimsuit, however these have been dismissed.

Supply