Nintendo reveals the best-selling indie games of 2019 on Nintendo Switch

December 26, 2019
Ever because it was launched, the Nintendo Swap has all the time been a strong residence for indie titles — and 2019 was no completely different. To spotlight this side, Nintendo has unveiled a brand new promo that showcases the Swap console’s best-selling indie video games of the yr. You may examine them out within the embedded video under. From now till December 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Swap homeowners may also save as much as 40 p.c off on a few of the best-selling indie video games on the Nintendo eShop.

