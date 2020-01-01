News

Nintendo says Nook Inc. is looking forward to your support in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

January 2, 2020
Depart a Remark on Nintendo says Nook Inc. is wanting ahead to your assist in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2020 is formally upon us, which suggests we will lastly say we’re getting a brand new Animal Crossing recreation this 12 months! The highly-anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ready to launch worldwide for Nintendo Swap on March 20 — lower than three months away! To have a good time the upcoming launch, Nintendo has unveiled a brand new industrial and a particular New 12 months message that mentions how “Nook Inc. is looking forward to your support in 2020.” You’ll be able to test it out within the embedded tweet beneath:

[News:]

Pleased New 12 months! Nook Inc. is wanting ahead to your assist in 2020! pic.twitter.com/nyBENiSK3K

— Isabelle (@animalcrossing) January 1, 2020

