Nintendo Switch Online app gets minor update

January 21, 2020
When you use the Nintendo Change On-line app to speak with your pals you’ll have an interest to understand it’s simply obtained a minor replace on Android gadgets. The replace brings the appliance to Model 1.5.three. Take a look at the transient patch notes beneath.

Mounted a difficulty that made it inconceivable to register from some gadgets.

