Ninth generation farmer reveals how he turned his family business vegan

A ninth era farmer revealed how he turned his again on meat – and his centuries-old household enterprise – to launch a variety of vegetarian merchandise.

Jaap Korteweg, 57, grew up within the countryside of the Netherlands, the place his household ran a farm.

Within the 1990s his household farm, like so many others throughout Europe, discovered itself within the grip of mad cow illness and Jaap was pressured to retailer tens of hundreds of animal carcasses. The expertise put him off beef and in 1998 he turned vegetarian.

Twelve years later Jaap launched a variety of meat-free merchandise beneath the identify The Vegetarian Butcher and now hopes to change into the world’s largest veggie butcher.

Ninth era farmer Jaap Korteweg, 57, pictured, revealed how he turned his again on meat – and his centuries-old household enterprise – to launch a variety of vegetarian merchandise

Talking completely to Femail, he stated: ‘For eight generations, my household owned a farm within the Dutch countryside. I took over my mother and father’ farming enterprise and switched to an natural agricultural system.

‘When the nation was within the grip of swine fever and mad cow illness, I used to be requested whether or not I might retailer tens of hundreds of carcasses in my chilly storage.

‘Having witnessed this catastrophe, I realised I could not face the considered animals going to the slaughterhouse, so I made a decision to go vegetarian.

‘I did nevertheless miss the style of meat, so I lower it out of my weight loss program slowly – solely consuming it after I went out for a meal with individuals, which turned out to be very often as a result of I missed meat a lot.

‘It turned clear that I needed to discover a solution to fulfill these cravings, with out truly having to eat meat from animals’.

Jaap spent three years trying to find the very best meat options, and labored with some the The Netherlands’ high meat cooks, together with Paul Bom.

In 2010 Jaap launched a variety of meat-free merchandise beneath the identify The Vegetarian Butcher and now hopes to change into the world’s largest veggie butcher. Pictured, veggie ‘rooster’

‘We labored collectively to create meat options that might give us the identical texture and style as the unique, and will work for any meat dish,’ Jaap defined.

‘We opted to make use of the identical tools as is used for animal meat, which helps us guarantee our vegetarian merchandise are as near the actual factor as attainable.

‘The tip outcome displays how the merchandise have been designed to completely mimic the precise flavour, texture and expertise of consuming meat from animals.’

Jaap, pictured, sells a variety of merchandise, together with meat-free magic mince, no rooster burgers, and even vegan Shawarma

Jaap now sells an enormous vary of merchandise, together with meat-free magic mince, no rooster burgers, and even vegan Shawarma.

He continued: ‘Our merchandise are made by meat lovers for meat lovers – the purpose is to encourage meat eaters to get pleasure from the identical nice style, simply with out the animal.’

Jaap hopes that by growing higher meat-free merchandise, he’ll assist extra individuals undertake vegetarian and vegan diets.

‘The largest impediment to a plant-based future is meat and dairy substitutes which lack flavour,’ he stated. ‘Anybody who tries a poor high quality meat or dairy different is unlikely to attempt one a second time.

‘For that purpose, my private mission is to provide meat mimickers that style as least pretty much as good as the actual deal. I imagine, should you can produce meat constructed from crops that’s no less than as scrumptious, you possibly can change your consumption with out altering your custom.’

The Vegetarian Butcher is backed by Unilever and has roughly 100 workers. The merchandise are bought in four,000 retailers throughout 17 international locations.

Now Jaap has his sights set on rising the enterprise tenfold.

Reflecting on his progress to this point, he stated: ‘Once I began a crowdfunding in October 2015 to construct a Vegetarian Butcher manufacturing unit, inside three weeks pledges maxed out at €2.5 million, the best quantity that may be legally raised by crowdfunding beneath Dutch legislation.

The Vegetarian Butcher is backed by Unilever and has roughly 100 workers. The merchandise are bought in four,000 retailers throughout 17 international locations. Pictured, Jaap at a retailer

‘Our breakthrough within the Netherlands has been so overwhelming and turnover has grown so quickly that our manufacturing unit is ramping up manufacturing to produce the remainder of the world.

‘The plan for rising 10 instances is to have the identical success as we have now within the Netherlands internationally, getting listings in main retailers, to encourage and allow the mass inhabitants to get pleasure from our plant primarily based meat, and realise that lastly you do not have to compromise when going meat free.

‘The meat market is big, there’s loads of room for opponents. I believe it is attainable that in 2045 about 80 per cent of meat will likely be plant-based.

‘The identical approach horses had been as soon as used to drag ploughs and have been changed by mechanical horsepower, our merchandise will make the necessity for animals in our meals chain a factor of the previous. Some say it will likely be the largest meals revolution of all time! ‘