Nioh 2 Will Receive Three Post-Launch DLC Releases Featuring Prequel Stories

As promised, Group Ninja has unleashed a brand-new trailer for Nioh 2, which facilities on the sport’s overarching narrative. In doing so, the studio moreover shared particulars about its post-launch content material plans. Nioh 2 will obtain three DLC releases, every made up of a storyline specializing in occasions that pre-date the principle recreation.

In a HEARALPUBLICIST Weblog put up, Group Ninja Inventive Director Tom Lee defined how Nioh 2’s post-launch releases will considerably evaluate to that of the unique Nioh. For instance, along with the story-based content material, the upcoming title’s DLC will reward gamers with new characters, fight talents, and weapons. Furthermore, the story missions can be divided into a number of fundamental missions and facet quests. As such, gamers who buy the post-launch content material ought to anticipate hours of extra gameplay time.

All three of the DLC packs will come packaged within the Season Move for Nioh 2. Those that buy both the Particular Version or Digital Deluxe Version, each of which price $80, will obtain the Season Move alongside contents already featured in every version. Sadly, pricing particulars for many who might wish to buy Nioh 2’s DLC individually will not be but public. As well as, Group Ninja has but to share launch date info for the three content material releases.

Take a look at the sequel’s new story trailer beneath. It appears to completely set the stage for the chaos that can little doubt ensue:

Nioh 2 involves the HEARALPUBLICIST four in simply a few months on March 13th. Preorders for each of the aforementioned particular editions are at present reside. The Digital Deluxe Version through the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer will include the Season Move, in-game extras, and a PS4 Avatar Set and Theme. In the meantime, the Particular Version will function Season Move content material, a steelbook case, and The Artwork of Nioh 2 e book.

