Nirav Modi To Remain In Custody, To Appear Before UK Court On January 30

London:

Fugitive diamond service provider Nirav Modi, combating extradition to India on prices over the practically $2 billion Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB) fraud and cash laundering case, was additional remanded in custody at a listening to on Thursday and requested to look on January 30.

Nirav Modi appeared for his common 28-day “call-over” look from London’s Wandsworth jail at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom. His extradition trial is scheduled for Might 11 and is predicted to final over 5 days.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Peace Tan Ikram who was the choose on Thursday, requested if there are every other points to be mentioned now. Nirav Modi, sporting black, gentle gray and white sweat shirt and gray backside, mentioned no.

The 48-year-old had moved one more bail utility final November with an “unprecedented” home arrest assure, akin to these imposed on terrorist suspects, in addition to citing psychological well being points from being behind bars at Wandsworth Jail in south-west London since his arrest in March.

However the bail plea was turned down by Chief Justice of the Peace Emma Arbuthnot over continued fears of witness intimidation and failure to give up earlier than the court docket for his extradition trial in Might 2020.

“The past is a prediction of what might happen in the future,” Choose Arbuthnot had mentioned on the time.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities within the extradition proceedings, mentioned there is no such thing as a additional prospect of an enchantment for bail in the next court docket because the UK Excessive Courtroom has already turned down Nirav Modi’s plea earlier this 12 months.

“You only get to go once and can’t keep appealing over and over,” a CPS spokesperson had mentioned.

In the meantime, Nirav Modi should seem for “call-over” hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom till the case administration hearings for his extradition trial kick in over the approaching weeks.

The diamond service provider denies the costs of fraud and cash laundering and his defence crew, led by barrister Hugo Keith, has claimed that the Indian authorities has wrongly “blackened” Nirav Modi’s identify as a “world-class schemer”.

Nirav Modi has been behind bars at Wandsworth, considered one of England’s most overcrowded prisons, since his arrest on March 19 on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on prices introduced by the Indian authorities.

Throughout subsequent hearings, the UK court docket has been instructed that Nirav Modi was the “principal beneficiary” of the fraudulent issuance of letters of enterprise (LoUs) as a part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB after which laundering the proceeds of crime.