Nirav Modi’s Artworks, Luxury Watches To Be Auctioned In February

Needed businessman Nirav Modi wil face an extradition trial this yr.

New Delhi:

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s artworks, luxurious watches, purses and automobiles will go underneath the hammer at two upcoming auctions. The Mumbai-based public sale home Saffronart has been chosen to host the gross sales on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate.

Whereas the primary sale, a dwell public sale, can be held on February 27 in Mumbai, the second can be a web-based sale on March Three-Four.

Highlights of the public sale embrace 15 artworks like a 1935 masterpiece by Amrita Sher-Gil which has by no means beforehand been auctioned and is estimated to be price Rs 12-18 crore, an oil canvas by MF Husain from his “Mahabharata” collection, a 1972 serene blue portray by VS Gaitonde estimated at Rs 7-9 crore, and a vivid pink depiction of Krishna by Manjit Bawa amongst others.

Luxurious watches and over 80 branded purses belonging to Nirav Modi can even be auctioned.

“We are diligently working with the ED to assess and evaluate each item and put together the catalogue for both the sales, which includes a distinguished line-up of artworks by the likes of Amrita Sher-Gil, M F Husain and V S Gaitonde,” the public sale home mentioned in an announcement.

“The auctions also feature luxury collectibles – such as watches by Jaeger Lecoultre, and Birkin and Kelly handbags from Hermes, which are among the most popular luxury items internationally and witness great demand from celebrities and collectors,” mentioned Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart CEO and Co-Founder.

Choose heaps from the upcoming auctions can be exhibited on the Saffronart gallery at The Oberoi Lodge in Delhi through the India Artwork Honest later this month.