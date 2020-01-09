Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma files plea in Supreme Court against death sentence

Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Court docket rejects rapist Akshay Singh’s evaluate plea













One of many convicts within the Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide case on Thursday, January 9, filed a healing petition earlier than the Supreme Court docket towards the dying sentence. Exercising the final authorized possibility towards the dying sentence, Vinay Sharma’s advocate AP Singh filed the healing petition, the final authorized recourse out there to a convict.

Mukesh Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, shall be hanged at Tihar jail.Twitter

A trial court docket has issued a dying warrant towards 4 rapists for his or her execution at 7 am on January 22. Mukesh Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, shall be hanged at Tihar jail, the place officers had began getting ready a month in the past.

“To eliminate systemic and political bias against the Petitioner, it is imperative that this case be reheard in open court by the senior-most judges of this Hon’ble Court without the Damocles sword of an execution warrant handing over the proceedings (sic),” Vinay Sharma stated in his petition within the apex court docket.

The lawyer stated the highest court docket ought to have thought of that Vinay was solely 19 years outdated on the time of the incident. Younger age and socio-economic background ought to have been thought of as mitigating elements.

The plea additionally said that SC has commuted the dying penalty to life imprisonment in 17 different incidents of rape and homicide, together with that of minors. Identical aid needs to be granted to Vinay Sharma.

Final month on December 18, the SC had dismissed the final evaluate petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh looking for evaluate of its choice. Nirbhaya’s mother and father then requested a decrease court docket to situation a dying warrant however the choose had deferred a choice till Tuesday.

Nirbhaya’s gang-rape and homicide

The December 16, 2012, Delhi gang-rape case entails six individuals of which Ram Singh is alleged to have dedicated suicide in Tihar jail and one other was a juvenile convicted by a juvenile justice board. He served a three-year time period in a reformation dwelling and was launched in 2016.

Nirbhaya’s mother and father take part in a candlelight vigil.IANS

The gangrape and homicide of the 23-year-old paramedic pupil on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi shook the nation and introduced a whole lot of individuals out on the streets in protest. The lady was gang-raped on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012 inside a transferring bus. The rapists severely assaulted, gang-raped and tortured her on the night time and her good friend was additionally overwhelmed up. They have been then thrown out of the bus.

Nirbhaya fought for her life for a number of days and 11 days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency remedy. Nevertheless, she succumbed to her accidents on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.