Nirbhaya Case: Home Ministry Sends Convict’s Mercy Plea To President

Nirbhaya Case: The 4 convicts had been imagined to be hanged on January 22

New Delhi:

A mercy petition filed by Mukesh Kumar, one of many Nirbhaya case convicts, was at this time forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind by the Residence Ministry. The petition, the final potential attraction earlier than all 4 convicts are executed, has been forwarded with a advice to reject it. Mukesh Kumar had filed the petition on Tuesday after the Supreme Court docket dismissed the healing pleas filed by him and Vinay Sharma, one other convict.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta had been to be hanged subsequent Wednesday at 7 am in Delhi’s Tihar jail, the trial courtroom choose had declared final week, signing a loss of life warrant seven years after a younger medical scholar was gang-raped on a transferring bus, tortured and killed in December 2012.

On Thursday, 5 days earlier than the scheduled execution date, Tihar Jail officers had requested for a brand new date, saying the executions couldn’t happen until in any case mercy petitions filed by the convicts are settled.

Ought to their petitions be rejected – and the Delhi authorities has strongly really helpful to the President that they need to be – the convicts will probably be given a compulsory 14-day reprieve earlier than the execution is carried out.

Nirbhaya’s mom, fearing extra delay within the execution of the 4 males, stated she had been going to many courts for years however needed justice now. “If they have rights, we too have the right to justice for our daughter who was killed seven years ago,” she stated.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old medical scholar was gang-raped and tortured on a transferring bus earlier than being dumped on a street in south Delhi. The girl, who got here to be often called “Nirbhaya”, died on December 29 in a Singapore hospital.

Six males had been arrested for the horrifying assault. A fifth accused — Ram Singh — allegedly dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail through the trial and the sixth man, just a few months wanting 18 on the time of the incident, was launched after three years in a reform facility.