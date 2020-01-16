News

January 16, 2020
Nirbhaya Case: Tihar Jail Asks For New Execution Date, Cites Mercy Plea

Nirbhaya Case: The 4 convicts had been purported to be hanged on January 22.

New Delhi:

Tihar Jail authorities immediately requested the Delhi authorities to postpone the hanging of 4 convicts within the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, and sought a contemporary date for the aim. They stated that the hanging can’t happen till mercy petitions filed by the convicts had been settled.

The 4 convicts had been purported to be hanged on January 22 consistent with a verdict handed by a Delhi courtroom final week.

The Delhi gang rape, recognized higher because the Nirbhaya case, pertains to the stunning rape-cum-murder of a 23-year-old girl on a shifting bus within the nationwide capital on December 16, 2012. A Delhi courtroom presided by Further Periods Decide Satish Kumar Arora had sentenced the 4 convicts within the case – Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta – to demise on January 7.

Whereas a fifth accused — Ram Singh — allegedly dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail throughout the trial, a minor invovled within the crime was despatched to a reform facility and launched after three years.

