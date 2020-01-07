Nirbhaya Convicts Given “Sufficient Time” To Use Legal Remedies: Court

4 of the convicts have been sentenced to demise by a trial court docket in September 2013 (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

A court docket in Delhi on Tuesday, whereas issuing demise warrants for the 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case, noticed that the 4 did not train their authorized cures “despite being afforded sufficient time and opportunity”.

Further Classes Choose Satish Kumar Arora mentioned: “It is apparent from the record, sufficient time and opportunity was given to the convicts to exercise and exhaust their remedies as available to them under the law. Either the remedies have been exercised and exhausted by the respondents or have not been resorted to despite afforded sufficient time and opportunity.”

“In these given facts and circumstances when reasonable time and opportunity has been afforded to the convicts to exercise their remedies, there is nothing to delay any further in passing orders on the application seeking issuance of death warrants,” the court docket mentioned.

Because the court docket was listening to the applying filed by Nirbhaya’s dad and mom looking for to expedite the execution of the convicts within the case, the prosecution argued that no software is pending earlier than any court docket or the President proper now by any of the convicts.

“The review petition of all convicts are dismissed. In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions, they can do so,” the general public prosecutor mentioned.

“They can avail their pending legal remedies after issuance of death warrant also,” mentioned advocate Jitendra Jha who was representing the dad and mom of the sufferer.

The amicus curiae and the counsel of the convicts nonetheless, pressed that sure authorized cures are nonetheless out there with the convicts.

Nonetheless, after concluding the arguments, the choose issued the demise warrants and ordered for his or her execution, however, granted them 14 days’ time to train their cures.

The 23-year-old girl was gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her demise. All of the six accused have been arrested and charged with sexual assault and homicide. One of many accused was a minor and appeared earlier than a juvenile justice court docket, whereas one other accused dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail.

4 of the convicts have been sentenced to demise by a trial court docket in September 2013, and the decision confirmed by the Delhi Excessive Court docket in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court docket in Might 2017, which additionally dismissed their evaluate petitions.

