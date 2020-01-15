“Nirbhaya Convicts’ Hanging Won’t Take Place On January 22,” Court Told

Convicts Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma had been discovered responsible in 2012 gang-rape.

New Delhi:

The execution of the 4 Nirbhaya case convicts will “surely not take place” on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one in every of them, the Delhi authorities informed the excessive courtroom on Wednesday.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta are to be hanged subsequent Wednesday at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi courtroom stated final week, signing their loss of life warrant seven years after a younger medical scholar was gang-raped on a shifting bus, tortured and killed.

Mukesh Singh filed a mercy petition yesterday. Even after it’s rejected, a convict needs to be given 14 days’ discover earlier than execution.

Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal had been informed by the Delhi authorities and the centre that the petition filed by convict Mukesh Singh yesterday difficult his loss of life warrant was untimely.

Underneath the foundations, stated Tihar jail, it must look ahead to the mercy plea to be determined by the President earlier than executing the loss of life warrant. Lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi authorities, stated: “The fate of a death convict comes to finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President.”

Not one of the 4 convicts could be executed on January 22 until the mercy plea is determined, the courtroom was informed.

Mr Mehra informed the courtroom that the sample adopted by the convicts to file their mercy pleas individually was a method to “frustrate the process of law”.

The Supreme Court docket had on Tuesday dismissed the healing pleas of Mukesh and Vinay, closing their final authorized possibility.

Nirbhaya’s mom requested President Ram Nath Kovind to summarily reject the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh. “They will be hanged on the decided date, no matter which court they approach,” she informed reporters.