Nirbhaya Convicts Move Court Alleging Delay In Handing Over Of Documents

The hanging of all 4 is to happen in Tihar jail on February 1 at 6 am as per the courtroom order.

New Delhi:

The advocate showing for 2 of the 4 dying row convicts within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case on Friday moved a Delhi courtroom alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are delaying in handing over sure paperwork.

Advocate A P Singh moved an software alleging that the jail authorities are but to launch the paperwork that are required to file healing petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25).

The plea is prone to be taken up for listening to on Saturday.

The highest courtroom not too long ago dismissed the healing petition for different two convicts –Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Mukesh Singh (32).

The hanging of all 4 is to happen on February 1 at 6 am as per the courtroom order.

A 23-year-old paramedic scholar, known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012, in a transferring bus in south Delhi by six folks earlier than she was thrown out on the highway.