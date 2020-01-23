Nirbhaya Convicts Silent On Last Wishes Ahead Of Feb 1 Hanging: Sources

Nirbhaya case: Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta are on demise row.

New Delhi:

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts, who’re to be hanged on February 1, have given no reply to questions on assembly their household for the final time or keen their property, sources at Tihar jail mentioned on Thursday.

The principles permit demise row convicts to decide on which member of the family they wish to meet for the final time and when. Convicts are additionally requested to state whether or not they wish to depart their property to anybody.

Sources say on each counts, the convicts – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta – had been silent. This was seen to recommend that they continue to be hopeful of shopping for extra time.

Eleventh-hour petitions by the convicts resulted of their execution, first scheduled on Wednesday, being deferred to February 1 at 6 am.

Nirbhaya’s dad and mom are amongst those that have denounced the delayed execution of the convicts, sentenced to demise for the 2012 gang-rape, torture and homicide of a 23-year-old medical scholar.

Yesterday, the federal government approached the Supreme Court docket for a change in pointers in demise row instances so convicts can not hold delaying the sentence by exploiting authorized choices. The present guidelines are skewed in the direction of convicts and permits them to “play with the law and delay execution,” the centre mentioned in its petition.

The federal government desires the Supreme Court docket to set a deadline for the submitting of petitions after the demise warrant is signed.

After a choose ordered their execution on Wednesday at 7 am, the Nirbhaya convicts extracted extra time after one in every of them filed a mercy petition.

Even after the mercy petition is rejected by the President, 14 days should be given to the convict till execution.

Final week, one other convict, Pawan Gupta, went to the Supreme Court docket with the declare that he was beneath 18 when the crime was dedicated. The declare was rejected.

Six males had been arrested after the younger girl was brutally assaulted on a shifting bus in south Delhi for hours, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the car. One man was discovered hanging in his jail cell and the sixth, the youngest, simply in need of 18 on the time, was launched after three years in a reform house.