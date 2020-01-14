Nirbhaya rapists to hang: SC dismisses curative petitions of two convicts

Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Court docket rejects rapist Akshay Singh’s assessment plea













The Supreme Court docket on Tuesday, January 14, dismissed the healing petitions filed by two of the 4 rapists within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case. Convicts Vinay Kumar and Mukesh, who filed the final attainable authorized enchantment in opposition to their loss of life sentence, drew a clean on the apex courtroom immediately.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana dismissed the petition of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh after an in-chamber listening to. Different members of the bench included Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

“In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the Curative Petitions are dismissed”, stated the courtroom order.

The healing petitions have been taken up in-chambers, with out the presence of the attorneys of the convicts, by the bench headed by Justice Ramana. The in-chambers assessment is the process to contemplate healing and assessment petitions.

Justice for Nirbhaya

The 5 Decide bench additionally dismissed the plea of the convicts to remain the execution of the loss of life sentence. “The applications for oral hearing are rejected. The applications for stay of execution of the death sentence are also rejected,” stated the courtroom.

Nevertheless, all 4 have beforehand filed assessment petitions, which have been rejected by the Supreme Court docket. A healing petition is the final judicial treatment out there to an individual convicted by courts of regulation. If healing petitions are rejected, a mercy petition earlier than the president would be the solely choice left for the convicts, whose execution is only a week away.