Nirbhaya’s Father Urges Top Court Over Number Of Pleas Convicts Can File

Nirbhaya’s father urged the Supreme Court docket to border pointers on the variety of pleas a convict can file

New Delhi:

Nirbhaya’s father on Monday urged the Supreme Court docket to border pointers on the variety of pleas a convict can file in order that time-bound justice will be delivered, claiming that the 4 demise row convicts within the 2012 gang-rape and homicide case had been using “delaying tactics” by submitting petitions.

Nirbhaya’s mom additionally mentioned the convicts had been losing the “court’s time”.

Their remarks got here after the Supreme Court docket on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, one of many 4 demise row convicts within the case, difficult a Delhi Excessive Court docket order which had dismissed his declare of being a juvenile on the time of fee of the grotesque crime.

“It is a matter of happiness that the court has rejected his plea. But whenever a petition comes up in court regarding our case, our heartbeat goes up. But in the end, we get positive news only,” Nirbhaya’s father advised PTI.

Claiming that the 4 convicts had been utilizing “delaying tactics” by submitting pleas, he urged the highest court docket to border pointers to make sure that victims can get time-bound justice.

“The case has been heard thrice by the decrease court docket, the Delhi Excessive Court docket and the SC. The SC ought to use some particular powers to set a while restrict for submitting purposes.

“It’s not about Nirbhaya however different daughters too. We request the court docket to border pointers in order that Nirbhaya and different daughters get justice in a time-bound method,” he mentioned.

The 4 convicts — Vinay Sharma, 26, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32 and Pawan Gupta, 25 — had been sentenced to demise and a Delhi court docket had issued their demise warrant early this month scheduling their execution for January 22.

Nonetheless, their execution was postponed after one among them filed a mercy petition earlier than the president.

A recent demise warrant was issued in opposition to them final Friday organising their execution on February 1.

Pawan Gupta’s plea claiming he was a juvenile on the time of fee of the offence was filed after the second demise warrant was issued.

Nirbhaya’s mom expressed hope that they are going to be hanged.

“They’re losing the time of the court docket and are enjoying with regulation. They’re utilizing delaying techniques. They need to be hanged,” she mentioned.

A 23-year-old paramedic pupil, known as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012, in a shifting bus in south Delhi by six folks earlier than she was thrown out on the street.

She died a number of days later at a hospital in Singapore, the place she was taken for higher medical remedy.