Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi Denies Reports Of Joining Congress

New Delhi:

Nirbhaya’s mom Asha Devi on Friday put an finish to hypothesis of her becoming a member of the Congress for the approaching Delhi meeting elections, saying that she is “not interested” in politics.

When requested about experiences of her becoming a member of the Congress, Asha Devi informed reporters: “I have no interest in such things. I have been fighting to get justice for my daughter and the daughters of the country. I want the execution of the four convicts.”

She stated that she has not been approached by anybody for a similar.

“Mera politics se dur dur tak koi nata nahi hai (I’ve no reference to politics),” she stated.

Reviews of her political debut began surfacing after sportsperson-turned-politician Kirti Azad shared a Tweet, which claimed that Asha Devi would possibly contest Delhi meeting elections towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a Congress ticket.

“Ae Maa Tujhe Salam. Asha Devi Ji Aapka Swagat Hai (Salute to the mom. Welcome Asha Devi),” Mr Azad had tweeted.

Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath additionally stated that these information experiences are mistaken and that the household has little interest in becoming a member of politics.

The meeting elections within the nationwide capital are scheduled to be held on February eight. The counting of votes will happen on February 11.

A Delhi courtroom on Friday issued a contemporary dying warrant towards the 4 death-row convicts within the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1. Earlier, they had been to be hanged at 7 am on February 22.

Earlier right now, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya rape case convict Mukesh.