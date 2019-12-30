“Nitish Kumar Can Tell”: Prashant Kishor On JDU’s Citizenship Law Stand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is but to clear his stand on Nationwide Register of Residents. (File)

Janata Dal (United) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor has mentioned it is just Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who can inform below what circumstances they supported the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice in parliament earlier this month.

JDU president Nitish Kumar is but to clear his stand on the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) difficulty, however his second-in command has expressed displeasure after his celebration supported its ally BJP on the invoice and received it handed within the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Mr Kishor additionally met Nitish Kumar on the problem. Experiences have mentioned Mr Kishor even provided to resign, however his resignation was rejected.

Calling the citizenship regulation “discriminatory”, Mr Kishor mentioned the JDU has opposed it at each degree. “I want to make it very clear that the JDU’s stance on the NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Act is of opposition. Check parliamentary standing committee’s record, the first dissent note is of JDU. About the support in both houses, under what circumstance and how the JDU supported the bill, only Nitish Kumar can tell,” Mr Kishor added.

“We believe the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is discriminatory… When you link it with the NRC, it becomes discriminatory not only on the basis of religion but also on the basis of class,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the NRC mustn’t occur in any respect. “When NRC happens, crores of people, especially the poor if they could not produce documents, will face hardship to prove that they and their forefathers are citizens of this country. They will face loss of income and logistical challenges. This will be a big problem for the poor. So the NRC should not happen at all and this has been JDU’s stance,” he added.

Nitish Kumar has introduced that there shall be no NRC, Mr Kishor mentioned, including the Citizenship (Modification) Act shouldn’t be in step with the provisions within the Structure.

“In the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, you are using religion and giving citizenship due to which people from some religion may feel that they are facing discrimination. That itself is a big issue and it should be opposed, but when you link it with NRC then it becomes even more pervasive,” he mentioned.

Mr Kishore, who is among the founder members of political technique agency Indian Political Motion Committee (IPAC), mentioned working with the JDU and advising IPAC shouldn’t be a great state of affairs, nevertheless it has no battle of curiosity.

“There are two things – I am not in the government of Bihar and as far as my other work is concerned. It is in public domain that IPAC is an organisation which was started a few years ago. They work with different political parties. IPAC is not my personal property. This a platform for youngsters which provides an opportunity to work with political campaigns and leaders without joining political party,” he added.