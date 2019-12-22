Nitish Kumar Can’t Act Against Anti-Social Elements: Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) 2019.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday mentioned that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ”carrying bangles” as he’s not taking motion in opposition to the weather who make ”provocative statements” within the ruling dispensation of the state.

“The BJP leaders in the TV debates say ”Thokenge Aur Shaant Karenge” (We will establish peace through bullets). Giriraj Singh always makes provocative statements. It is as if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is wearing bangles. The miscreants should have been arrested. Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants,” Tejashwi Yadav informed information company ANI.

“Yesterday, we were conducting a peaceful protest in Bihar. Some anti-social elements, around six in number, fired bullets at nine persons. I met the injured in the hospital out of whom one is in a very serious condition currently,” added he.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.