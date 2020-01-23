Nitish Kumar dares Pavan Varma to leave party in response to JDU leader’s letter on CAA

JDU chief Pavan Varma sought readability from occasion chief Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP within the Delhi polls.IANS

Days after JDU Common Secretary Pavan Varma expressed his emotions about CAA and NRC, occasion chief Nitish Kumar mentioned his colleague is free to depart the occasion and be a part of every other occasion. “He is free to go and join any party he likes, he has my best wishes,” the Bihar Chief Minister mentioned.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU chief Pawan Verma’s letter to him on CAA&NRC: If anybody has any points then the individual can focus on it inside occasion or at occasion conferences, however such sort of public statements are shocking. He can go and be a part of any occasion he likes, my greatest needs. pic.twitter.com/qFXgVSWfKu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Pavan needs Nitish to oppose CAA-NPR-NRC

Earlier this month, the previous Rajya Sabha member wrote an open letter to Nitish Kumar opposing the Nationwide Inhabitants Register after Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi introduced the NPR’s implementation within the state would start on Could 15.

“May I request you to take a principled stand against the CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India and to create unnecessary social turbulence. A public statement by you to this effect would be a major step towards preserving and strengthening the idea of India, to which I know you are committed,” Varma mentioned.

The CAA and the NRC had been geared toward dividing Hindus and Muslims, and create social instability, he mentioned. “It will also create great hardship to Indians,” Varma wrote.

JDU chief Varma additionally sought readability from Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP within the Delhi polls, referring to the Bihar chief minister’s “private apprehensions” on how the saffron occasion is main the nation.

The JDU has been listening to dissenting voices towards Kumar’s selections to assist the CAA. JD-U Vice-President Prashant Kishore and Varma have opposed the occasion transfer.