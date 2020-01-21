Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan’s Parties Tie Up With BJP For Delhi Polls

Polling can be held in Delhi on February eight with outcomes be declared on February 11 (Representational)

New Delhi:

The BJP and its NDA companions — JD(U) and LJP — on Monday formally introduced their alliance for the Delhi Meeting polls, asserting it would ship a “strong” political message throughout the nation.

The BJP is contesting 67 of the 70 Meeting seats, whereas Lok Janshakti Celebration(LJP) and Janata Dal (United) will contest one and two seats respectively.

Nevertheless, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), oldest ally of the BJP, has refused to contest the February eight polls in alliance with the saffron celebration, citing variations over the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

Addressing a joint press convention, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari stated that it’s the first time that the Nationwide Democratic Alliance (NDA) companions are contesting Delhi elections collectively.

“This alliance has created an enthusiasm in Delhi which has never been seen before. The JD(U) and LJP, having their base in Bihar, will support the BJP candidates on 67 seats in Delhi,” he stated.

Janata Dal (U) candidate Shailender Kumar has been fielded from Burari constituency whereas SCL Gupta will combat from Sangam Vihar seat on the celebration ticket.

LJP candidate Santlal Chawaria will contest from Seemapuri reserved seat.

JD(U) nationwide basic secretary and Bihar minister Sanjay Jha introduced the names of celebration candidates.

He stated the 2 celebration candidates will contest the polls on JD(U) image.

“The alliance has send out a strong message in the country. It will become even more visible in the coming elections,” Jha stated.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and different celebration leaders will marketing campaign in Delhi, he stated.

LJP patriach and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and celebration president Chirag Paswan, together with different leaders may also marketing campaign within the polls, stated nationwide spokesperson of the celebration AK Bajpai.

“This alliance sends a strong message in the country that the BJP is pursuing Gahtbandhan Dharma (alliance ethics) and it will script the story of success in future,” Bajpai stated.

The alliance will uproot the Kejriwal authorities in Delhi which did nothing besides making guarantees, he claimed.

Polling can be held in Delhi on February eight and the outcomes can be declared on February 11.