Nitish Kumar To PM Modi On Bihar Ascetic’s Fast Over Ganga Rejuvenation

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his consideration in direction of a feminine ascetic hailing from the state who has been on a quick for greater than a month with the demand of “concrete action” for Ganga rejuvenation.

In his letter, Mr Kumar expressed fears of “deterioration of health” of Sadhvi Padmavati – who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been dwelling in Haridwar with out meals since December 15 final yr.

The prime minister had final month chaired the primary assembly of the Nationwide Ganga Council in Kanpur and mentioned that rejuvenation of the river needs to be a shining instance of cooperative federalism.

In accordance with officers, the central authorities had made a dedication of offering Rs 20,000 crore for the interval 2015-20 to the 5 states via which the Ganga passes, to make sure enough and uninterrupted move.

“It is requested that initiatives be taken to address the issues raised by Sadhvi Padmavati, Matri Sadan, Haridwar and she be convinced to call off her fast,” Mr Kumar mentioned within the letter.

The younger ”daughter of Bihar” was spoken about by water activist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, when he was right here on January 21 to affix Kumar”s state-wide human chain organised in assist of setting conservation and drives in opposition to alcoholism, dowry and little one marriage.

He had additionally expressed delight over the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali marketing campaign launched by the chief Minister final yr.

The impoverished state’s thrust on combating local weather change has earned plaudits from luminaries, together with Microsoft founder Invoice Gates.