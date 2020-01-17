Nitish Kumar’s Warm Welcome To Dalai Lama As He Visits Patna

Nitish Kumar introduced Dalai Lama with a bouquet and ”angavastram”.

Patna:

Tibetan religious chief the Dalai Lama referred to as on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday at his official residence in Patna, and held a prayer ceremony for “peace and well-being of one and all”, mentioned officers.

Mr Kumar accorded a heat welcome to the exiled Buddhist monk, and introduced him with a bouquet and ”angavastram”, following which they posed for photos, they mentioned.

The Dalai Lama thereafter provided prayers earlier than a ”Bodhi tree” on the chief minister’s 1, Anney Marg bungalow together with different Buddhist monks, making affirmations for all-round peace and prosperity.

The ”Bodhi tree” on the Chief Minister’s official residence is a sapling of the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, beneath which Lord Buddha had attained enlightenment greater than 2000 years in the past.

A number of dignitaries, together with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Meeting Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, legislative council officiating chairman Haroon Rashid and state minister Ashok Choudhary, have been additionally current on the event.

As a parting reward, the chief minister introduced the monk with an idol of Lord Buddha.

The Dalai Lama visits Bihar yearly in December-January as a part of an annual retreat throughout which he presents public discourses at Bodh Gaya and in addition conducts the “Kalachakra” tantric initiation ceremony.

Final week, the chief minister had referred to as on the Dalai Lama on the Tibetan temple in Bodh Gaya, and apprised him of his authorities”s ”Jal Jeevan Hariyali” marketing campaign.