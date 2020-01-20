January 20, 2020 | 9:58am

A New Jersey couple has been busted for attacking a motorist with a golf membership throughout a wild highway rage brawl over the weekend.

Mariusz Czerwinski, 44, was driving a minivan along with his spouse, 42-year-old Sylwia Czerwinska, within the passenger seat when Mariusz pulled up in entrance of a Ford Focus and stopped on a highway in Honest Garden at round 7 p.m. Sunday, NJ.com reported, citing police.

Each Mariusz and the opposite driver obtained out of their vehicles and exchanged phrases earlier than Mariusz went again to his minivan, pulled out a golf membership and whacked the sufferer within the head, cops mentioned.

As the 2 males continued to struggle on River Street, Sylwia joined within the melee, choosing up the golf membership and placing the opposite motorist a number of instances with it, based on authorities.

Police have been known as to the scene and Mariusz and the sufferer have been taken to an space hospital.

They have been later launched.

The husband and spouse, who’re from Clifton, now face costs of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an illegal goal, police mentioned.