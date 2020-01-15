January 15, 2020 | 11:24am

The supervisor of a New Jersey pizzeria who was accused of occurring an anti-Semitic tirade when a supply driver requested to take an evening off on a Jewish vacation has been fired — and the household that owns the eatery has apologized to the teenager, in keeping with a report.

Francesco Scotto Di Rinaldi, the supervisor of Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante in Eatontown, was axed for the surprising verbal assault, the Schianodicola household informed NJ Advance Media in an announcement.

“The actions of this one employee are inexcusable and completely distasteful, [and] such actions will not be tolerated,” stated household, which was in Italy for 3 weeks when information of a discrimination lawsuit broke.

“We would like to be clear that the single actions of this employee in no way reflects the beliefs and values of the owners of Maurizio’s,” the house owners stated.

“We hope that the Eatontown neighborhood understands that this remoted incident is not any method a mirrored image of the 20 years optimistic affect that we consider we’ve had on our neighborhood.

“Most importantly, we would like to apologize to Mr. Bogan and his family for any hardship or offense that these events have caused his family,” they added, referring to 17-year-old Nicholas Bogan, who labored part-time on the joint.

The textual content change from Francesco Di Rinaldi

When the teenager requested Di Rinaldi for an evening off to have a good time Rosh Hashanah, the supervisor replied, “F–k the Jewish,” in keeping with a Monmouth County lawsuit filed in November by Bogan’s mother and father.

“Put them on fire (fire emoji)/Like hitler was trying to do/He had a point,” he added, in keeping with courtroom papers.

Bogan despatched three “crying laughing” emojis to strive defuse the state of affairs, however Di Rinaldi continued his tirade, in keeping with the lawsuit.

Di Rinaldi texted again that he “can’t stand” Jewish individuals or “Indians as well,” and that each teams “don’t belong” in America, a screenshot of their change reveals.

The pizzeria has been receiving “hateful” messages and telephone calls because the story broke, the information outlet reported.

Along with again pay, advantages and punitive damages, the teenager is asking the courtroom to order pizzeria employees to endure anti-discrimination and anti-harassment coaching.

NJ Advance Media stated its makes an attempt to achieve Di Rinaldi have been unsuccessful.