January 9, 2020 | 11:36pm

Heather Barbera enters courtroom for her sentencing Vernon Ogrodnek/The Philadelphia Inquirer through AP

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A lady who pleaded responsible within the beating deaths of her mom and grandmother of their New Jersey seaside residence was sentenced Thursday to 42 years in jail.

Heather Barbera, 43, used a nightstick to bludgeon 67-year-old Michelle Gordon and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen of their Ventor condominium in July 2018, authorities stated. She then stole the victims’ money and bank cards. She was arrested just a few days later.

Barbera pleaded responsible in October to aggravated manslaughter and homicide.

At a sentencing listening to Thursday, prosecutor Allison Eiselen stated Barbera “just walked away” because the victims lay dying.

“There is no more heinous, cruel or depraved crime than killing one’s own mother and grandmother,” she stated.

Barbera apologized in courtroom, saying, “I never wanted any of this to happen.” Her lawyer advised the decide that Barbera was a part of a “toxic” household.

Beneath a plea settlement, Barbera could be eligible for parole after serving 40 years.