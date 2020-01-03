NJPW Champion Uncertain About Future With The Company

NJPW is holding their Wrestle Kingdom occasion for the following two nights. Lance Archer will defend his IWGP United States Title in opposition to Jon Moxley on the present in a Texas Deathmatch. That could possibly be a brutal affair and each males are more likely to put one another via plenty of ache.

Whereas talking with Fightful, Lance Archer revealed that his future with NJPW is unsure. This might add an additional dynamic of intrigue to his upcoming title match.

Archer is on a tour-to-tour take care of New Japan Professional Wrestling. He’s a champion with the corporate, however not underneath a conventional contract for somebody in such a excessive profile spot.

“As of right now, it’s the exact same as its always been for the last eight and a half years in New Japan. How that changes, possibly, in the next month or so—who knows? But, as of right now, going to Wrestle Kingdom, my situation is the same as it’s always been. It’s kind of a tradition that’s changing because of the environment of professional wrestling right now, with the big contracts that are being signed in WWE.” “AEW being a true player in the business, both on the show level and the financial level; the guys and girls around the world, the hot independent scene that exists everywhere. In the States, you have IMPACT! Wrestling, and IMPACT! Wrestling’s doing better than its been doing in a long time. You got MLW doing its thing, and so on and so forth. So, there’s a lot of avenues for guys and girls to go and make a living in this business. But, as of right now, I don’t have an annual style contract. I’ve just been a tour-by-tour style guy for eight and a half years.”

Lance Archer has a hard-hitting type that might slot in plenty of locations. We’ll need to see if NJPW indicators him to a greater deal to lock him in. Within the meantime, all we are able to do is wait and see what his subsequent transfer is.