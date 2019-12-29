NJPW Champion Working On A ‘Tour-To-Tour’ Deal

The professional wrestling world generally is a very fruitful place for a high performer proper now. NJPW’s IWPG United States Champion Lance Archer could possibly be in an excellent place.

Fightful experiences that Lance Archer is presently working as a champion with NJPW on a “tour-to-tour deal.”

In an upcoming interview with Archer, he mentioned that “he isn’t sure how that will change later this month.” So, he might signal an precise contract with New Japan Professional Wrestling. We must see.

Lance Archer discovered himself in an excellent place when Jon Moxley wanted to drop the IWGP United States Title when he couldn’t defend his belt. Now Archer’s deal and state of affairs with NJPW seems to have modified as nicely.