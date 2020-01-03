NJPW Lost American Television After Refusing To Work With Impact Wrestling

New Japan Professional Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling haven’t labored collectively but. That might be altering quickly sufficient.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that NJPW had an ultimatum of types from AXS TV. The community’s new homeowners Anthem Sports activities needed New Japan Professional Wrestling to work with Impression Wrestling. This could have saved NJPW on the air. NJPW didn’t settle for this deal so that they misplaced their tv community in America.

“New Japan was under the impression that they were going to be on until January 2021. There was a really good chance that they’d be off at that point because they’re probably not gonna want a better looking product on their station than their own product.” “What ended up happening was Impact and AXS basically said you can stay on the station if we get a working relationship going and New Japan turned down the working relationship so they lost their television.”

The earlier concept was that NJPW could be on AXS till 2021 which gave them 2020 to tour and get a bigger fan base. They may additionally safe a brand new TV deal in that point. Since AXS TV yanked the rug out from below NJPW prior to they anticipated this modifications the sport in a giant manner for New Japan Professional Wrestling.