NJPW Officially Done With AXS TV

AXS TV supplied a platform to NJPW for some time. Numerous followers grew to become conscious of New Japan’s model and roster due to that AXS TV present. Now they’re performed.

We beforehand reported that AXS TV had no plans to air Wrestle Kingdom. Now NJPW launched an official response on the matter. They’re performed airing authentic content material on AXS TV and 2020 is not going to see any new programming.

In response to US fan queries There are at the moment no plans for TV broadcast of NJPW occasions in 2020 (WK14 included) within the US. Thanks for becoming a member of us on TV to date. We invite you to hitch @njpwworld for all of the motion in 2020, LIVE and in English!

NJPW might discover a new tv dwelling in the USA. We’ll simply should let this example pan out. New Japan World, their streaming service remains to be totally operational.

This comes after Anthem Sports activities, Influence Wrestling’s guardian firm purchased AXS TV. Influence Wrestling is now an enormous characteristic on AXS TV and NJPW is receiving no promoting push. Many individuals who helped deliver NJPW to AXS TV had been additionally fired after the takeover.