NJPW Signs Two Top Stars To New Contracts

December 24, 2019
The professional wrestling world is a vibrant place in 2019 with loads of alternatives on the market. This doesn’t appear to be altering in 2020. Now two of NJPW’s prime names aren’t going anyplace.

It was revealed by way of social media that each Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata have re-signed with New Japan Professional Wrestling. Tanahashi wrote on Twitter in a message translated from Japanese:

“The player contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been updated. I will do my best next year. Thank you!!”

Nagata additionally wrote about signing a brand new NJPW contract on Christmas Eve. It appeared like the proper time to do it.

“Christmas Eve this year is really cold. It may be the coldest in the past few years?! [Laughs] Such a contract was renewed today. Thank you for New Japan Pro-Wrestling Hiroshi Nagata in 2020.”

New Japan Professional Wrestling is very like another professional wrestling firm. They should maintain prime stars so as to safe their future. It seems that they’re heading in the right direction with these two contract extensions.

