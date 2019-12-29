NJPW Teases Hope Of Working With AEW

New Japan Professional Wrestling is finished with AXS TV. Anthem purchased out the community after which they solely wished to push Impression Wrestling. Now it seems that a forbidden door may very well be opening.

Hiroshi Tanahashi mentioned that if he beats Le Champion of AEW at Wrestle Kingdom 14 then he would possibly stroll by the “forbidden door” and problem for the title in AEW. This problem was later accepted by Chris Jericho.

This was simply social media banter and hyping a match although interviews at first. Now it seems to have gotten a bit extra critical. The official New Japan Professional Wrestling YouTube account has now posted a video hyping this new match stipulation for Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Since NJPW is acknowledging AEW this has sparked a variety of fan curiosity on this topic. It may very well be simply hyping a Wrestle Kingdom match, however the lack of their American tv deal might present an ideal storm for them to work one thing out with AEW.

If something this would possibly trigger a variety of AEW followers to hope that Chris Jericho loses at Wrestle Kingdom 14 after they would usually cheer for Le Champion.