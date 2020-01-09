NJPW’s Original Wrestle Kingdom 14 Plans For Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega didn’t compete at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 occasion, however they’d plans for him. The corporate books a very long time upfront and which means that The Cleaner already had a match set on the Tokyo Dome in 2020.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that New Japan Professional Wrestling’s unique plans for Wrestle Kingdom 14 was for Ibushi, Okada, Naito, and Kenny Omega to be the 4 focal factors of the 2 night time occasion.

If Omega hadn’t advised NJPW he was leaving final 12 months he was going to beat Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is able to have led to a match towards Okada at Madison Sq. Backyard.

Omega was supposed to maintain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title whereas Okada was going to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title within the course of.

The plan at that time was Ibushi and Omega would have a match on the primary night time of Wrestle Kingdom with the finals nonetheless seeing Tetsuya Naito successful each titles ultimately. Clearly, they went with different plans.