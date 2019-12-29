No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — All-America linebacker Micah Parsons led the massive blitz for Penn State, and he had Brady White all wrapped up when the Memphis quarterback out of the blue flipped away the ball — proper into the fingers of Garrett Taylor.

On a day when the Nittany Lions’ protection gave up its most factors and yards all season, Taylor turned that reward right into a 15-yard interception return for a landing in a 53-39 victory over the Group of 5 Tigers on Saturday within the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.

“A huge momentum shift,” Taylor mentioned.

Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two lengthy touchdowns, however the Parsons-created pick-six got here three performs after Brown was stopped quick on a fourth-and-1. Taylor put the No. 13 Nittany Lions (11-2, No. 10 CFP) up 45-36 going into the fourth quarter of the 84th Cotton Bowl.

“For our defense to come back and what you probably consider a sudden-change situation, and be able to get that play, I think it was a huge momentum play,” coach James Franklin mentioned.

Stated Parsons: “The game was going back and forth, and I thought the team who had a defensive turnover would win, and we got one when we needed.”

Brown was the offensive MVP and Parsons, with 14 tackles and two sacks, was the sport’s high defensive participant. Each had gone forwards and backwards about that risk throughout apply this week.

“We go against him all the time … nobody prepares and prepares for those opportunities and those moments more than this guy does,” Brown mentioned of Parsons, who was sitting proper by him.

American Athletic Convention champion and No. 15 Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) performed its first sport beneath coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after 4 seasons to grow to be Florida State’s coach earlier this month.

“It just didn’t end the way we wanted to,” Silverfield mentioned. “I have to do a better job as a head coach to make sure all three phases are prepared. That’s 100% on me. That won’t happen moving forward.”

White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions. He had a speeding landing, as did Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell. The remainder of the Tigers’ factors got here on a Cotton Bowl-record six subject objectives by Riley Patterson, together with a record-long 51-yarder.

“I don’t care about performances … but I care about wins,” White mentioned. “I want championships, I want wins.”

The Tigers, who set a faculty file for victories whereas profitable their first outright convention title since 1969, completed with 542 complete yards. However White was sacked a season-high six instances and didn’t throw a landing for the primary time for the reason that season opener.

Freshman working again Noah Cain added 92 yards and two touchdowns speeding for Penn State, which received for the 30th time in its 50 bowl appearances.

The Nittany Lions had 529 complete yards. Brown received his 202 speeding yards on 16 carries, together with a tackle-shredding 32-yard landing early and a 56-yard rating when he went up the center nearly untouched.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers wrapped up probably the most profitable four-year stretch in class historical past with 38 victories, however this senior class by no means received a bowl sport. Memphis has been to a bowl in every of the previous six seasons, a faculty file, however has misplaced its final 5 bowl video games.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions had allowed solely 14.1 factors per sport within the common season, and probably the most yards allowed had been 462. Penn State performed in its third New Yr’s Six sport in 4 years and completed with 11 wins for the third time in that span.

EXTRA POINTS

The introduced attendance of 54,828 was the bottom for the Cotton Bowl since New Yr’s Day 1948. This was the 11th Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, and the bottom earlier attendance within the residence of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys had been 59,615 three seasons in the past when Western Michigan, one other Group of 5 group, performed Wisconsin. … The eight mixed speeding touchdowns had been probably the most for a New Yr’s Six sport. … Patterson’s six subject objectives had been additionally a NY6 file. … Massive Ten groups are 5-1 within the Cotton Bowl. … Group of 5 groups are Three-Three in New Yr’s Six video games.

UP NEXT

Memphis awaits a closing choice from White, a 23-year-old former graduate switch, on whether or not he’ll return for his closing season of eligibility subsequent yr. The Tigers performed the Cotton Bowl with out two of their seniors — tight finish Joey Magnifico (knee) and left deal with Scott Dill (left group). Gainwell completed his redshirt freshman season with 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns speeding. Silverfield’s first regular-season sport as coach comes Sept. 5 at residence within the season opener towards Arkansas State.

Penn State might return all of its beginning offensive talent gamers, together with quarterback Sean Clifford and Brown, since none was a senior this season. Parsons was a sophomore. Franklin, who completed his sixth season with the Nittany Lions, has a brand new contract by means of 2022. Penn State’s 2020 opener is Sept. 5 at residence towards Kent State.